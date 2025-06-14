Two charities say a 'big thank you' to Banbury Inner Wheel, Marie Curie and ShelterBox

On Thursday June 12th, Banbury Inner Wheel President Carole handed over a handsome cheque of £2,250 to Marie Curie Community Fundraiser Lorna McGowan.

Lorna, on behalf of the UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie was delighted with the sum of money which had been raised from various fundraising events throughout the year including a Cheese and Wine evening with speaker, a race night, coffee mornings, lunches and sales of Marie Curie merchandise and handmade items (crafted by President Carole) all organised by Carole and all members of the Inner Wheel club of Banbury.

During the evening all members and guests enjoyed a delicious summer buffet by Annie from Butler's Catering Services at Banbury Cricket Club, Bodicote, after which Lorna McGowan spoke for a few minutes explaining a little more about Marie Curie and how the monies raised would specifically help the charity. Claudia from ShelterBox then received a cheque for £590 and gave an update about Shelterbox.

The money will help Marie Curie continue to provide expert care and support for people living with any illness they are likely to die from and their loved ones. It will also help fund Marie Curie’s free Information and Support line which is available to anyone with an illness they are likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support. Lorna commented “Every five minutes someone dies without the care they need. By fundraising and hosting events like Banbury Inner Wheel have done this year can help change that and bring Marie Curie’s expert end of life care to more people. Every pound raised helps the charity to provide emotional and practical support to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones at the most difficult times.” There are currently over 1800 nurses working in Marie Curie. It provides Hospice Care at Home (essentially nursing) – the service provided is free of charge to the patients.

Banbury Inner Wheel International Service Organiser Annie handing over cheque for £590 to Claudia from ShelterBox

Home Care is available 24 hours per day. The company policy is 1. to campaign for better care and support for people affected by terminal illness and 2. to lead research into better ways of caring for people. One of the biggest challenges currently faced by Marie Curie is related to the fact that people are living longer than they were.

The charity is dependent on fundraising and public donations so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care, whatever the illness, in the comfort of home. Marie Curie helps people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

President Carole chose Marie Curie as her chosen charity because she and her family have seen at close hand what wonderful work, support and care Marie Curie nurses provide. Everyone showed their appreciation to Lorna and to Carole for her hard work during her Presidential year.

The second charity Banbury Inner Wheel have raised money for this year (and past years too!) is the International Charity Shelterbox. Banbury Inner Wheel International Service Organiser Annie introduced Claudia, a volunteer from Shelterbox who was thrilled to receive a cheque for £590.

President Carole A. handing over cheque for £2,250 to Marie Curie Community Fundraiser Lorna M.

Claudia gave us an insight into the changes of Shelterbox. ShelterBox has evolved beyond just green boxes of aid. While they initially gained recognition for their iconic green boxes containing tents and other essential supplies, ShelterBox now offers a more flexible and tailored approach to disaster relief. They adapt their aid based on the specific needs of communities affected by various disasters, including earthquakes, floods, and conflicts. This means they may provide tents, but also other types of shelters, like those with concrete bases for flood-prone areas or those using iron frames and fireproof insulation. Claudia thanked all members as 2025 marks 25 years of ShelterBox and it is thanks to all, their amazing supporters, volunteers, and partners ShelterBox have been there for more than three million people after disaster. Glaudia explained that for 25 years, ShelterBox have had one focus – shelter. Today, it remains the same. No one should be without shelter after a disaster.

Right now, over 120 million people worldwide have been forced from their homes by disasters, conflict, and the climate crisis. That is compared to under 40 million people displaced by disaster when ShelterBox was founded in 2000. Today, three times more people are affected – and the number is growing every day.

In the next 25 years, around 1.2 billion people could be at risk of losing their homes to disaster too – that is the same as 1 in 6 people alive today. People need our support now, more than ever.

It was a most enjoyable evening with our two guest speakers from two amazing Charities. All members and guests showed their appreciation in the normal way.

The Inner Wheel Club of Banbury are always looking for ladies who are interested in having fun, friendship, service, diverse cultures and experiences of people from different nations. The club offer opportunities for women to connect, support each other, and contribute to their local communities through various service and fundraising projects. We meet once a month. If you are interested, please get in touch for a chat by email: [email protected]