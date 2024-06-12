Turning back time: Banbury care home hosts 1940s street party to honour D-Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, held the 1940s-themed outdoor celebration and lamp lighting ceremony for residents and their loved ones on Thursday 6th June.
To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, Care UK partnered with royal pageant master Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, more than 100 Care UK homes took part in this nationwide tribute.
At Highmarket House, the team worked hard to organise a nostalgic day featuring live music from [insert name of entertainer], who performed a host of 1940s classic tunes. Guests were also treated to a special buffet prepared by the home’s chef.
Francessca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “We were delighted to join this nationwide initiative and mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. The residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.
“On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to thank all the guests who joined; it really was a heartfelt day for everyone involved.”
To find out more about how Care UK has supported the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary
To find out more about Highmarket House, please contact Home Manager Francesca Cowley on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]
Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Highmarket House incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities both indoors and out. The layout of both homes has been configured into individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.