Turning back time: Banbury care home hosts 1940s street party to honour D-Day

A Banbury care home hosted a street party and commemorative ceremony to mark 80 years since D-Day.

Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, held the 1940s-themed outdoor celebration and lamp lighting ceremony for residents and their loved ones on Thursday 6th June.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, Care UK partnered with royal pageant master Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, more than 100 Care UK homes took part in this nationwide tribute.

At Highmarket House, the team worked hard to organise a nostalgic day featuring live music from [insert name of entertainer], who performed a host of 1940s classic tunes. Guests were also treated to a special buffet prepared by the home’s chef.

Highmarekt House commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Francessca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “We were delighted to join this nationwide initiative and mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. The residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.

“On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to thank all the guests who joined; it really was a heartfelt day for everyone involved.”

