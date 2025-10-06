Top surgeon to head up world-leading research organisation

Global trauma and orthopaedic education and research organisation AO Trauma has appointed Mr Iain McFadyen as its new Chairman for Trauma covering Europe and South Africa.

Iain, Consultant Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeon at the University Hospitals of North Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent and a TLA full member, will now lead the largest community of its kind, bringing together experts in the surgical management of trauma and disorders of the musculoskeletal system from across the world.

He says: “It is a fantastic honour to be appointed chairman of such an ambitious and large organisation which is so well organised and funded. I am really excited about having the opportunity to work together with so many specialists in their field.

“AO Trauma is all about advancing knowledge in orthopaedic trauma and it will be a privilege to work in a team pioneering major advances in trauma education and research.”

Iain was previously Vice President of AO UK and Ireland which has supported his new appointment marking a major step up that he knows will be even more productive and rewarding.

Currently he is a member of an international editorial board re-writing Principles of Fracture Management, a key orthopaedic textbook produced by the AO. He has also helped edit the British Orthopaedic Association (BOA) and British Association of Plastic Surgeons textbook, Standards for the Treatment of Open Fractures.

He says the most rewarding part of his job is surgery, but education of other surgeons is something he has been passionate about throughout his career.

“Because trauma is so overwhelming, even in smaller hospitals, you can't treat every injury yourself. You have to make sure that colleagues, their education and training is up to scratch,” he adds.

As well as AO, Iain was Co-Chair of Fracture Guideline Development Groups at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and was also involved with the configuration of services and drafting standards for trauma care with the British Orthopaedic Association.

Aside from this, as a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon he has a special interest in trauma, limb reconstruction and bone infection and has been at the Major Trauma Centre at the University Hospitals of North Midlands since 2014.

He also has a medicolegal practice covering both clinical negligence and personal injury and, as a full member of TLA, receives full administrative support giving him freedom to balance the work with his other commitments.

Fiona Morrison, Director and Co-founder of Deddington based TLA, said: “This is a deserved appointment for Iain who, like many of our expert team, is a leader in his field offering unparalleled insight into the most complex of medicolegal cases.”