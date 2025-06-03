Top dogs meet top hats! Guide dog puppies discover Ascot's wildest headgear

At a socialisation event at Ascot, the dogs also got used to the other sights, sounds and smells of the racecourse

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ascot racegoers saw a different kind of head turner as a group of adorable guide dogs puppies took to the racecourse as part of their training, getting up close and personal with some of the huge hats and frilly fascinators on display.

The initiative comes as research from Guide Dogs reveals that over three in five dog owners (60%) have seen their dog react with fear or confusion to unusual or unfamiliar characteristics they have not been exposed to before. Nearly one in eight dogs react this way when confronted with oversized hats (13%) - equating to a huge 1.6 million of the UK’s pet dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The puppies, who will hopefully one day change the lives of people with sight loss, were invited to the racecourse for the training session in style ahead of Royal Ascot. They met individuals showcasing some mighty millinery and top hats and tails - after research showed those in uniforms also elicit reactions from dogs (12%). Ranging from 12 weeks to ten months, the puppies enjoyed playtime, treats and positive interactions such as cuddles, to help prevent any future fearfulness.

Guide dog puppies interact with racegoers wearing big hats at Ascot Racecourse, as part of their socialisation training to become comfortable around unusual headwear. Research from charity Guide Dogs reveals that dogs can be afraid of hats or objects on people’s heads, as they can make it harder for them to recognise even familiar individuals

With its elaborate fashion and lively atmosphere, the races proved the perfect setting for the pups to encounter new sights, sounds, and scents, all of which are crucial for their development.

To help support new dog owners, Guide Dogs Puppy Development Advisor, Chloe Southby, has shared her list of top tips that owners should look to follow within the first 16 weeks of their puppies lives, to help them with confidence in the world around them:

● Hats and headwear - Hats, hoods and even sunglasses can totally change how a person looks, which can confuse or unsettle a puppy. Practise wearing different headwear during play or feeding time, and encourage friends to do the same. Early, positive exposure will help your pup stay calm around all kinds of get-ups

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Crowded spaces - A busy crowd can bea daunting and overwhelming experience for a puppy. Start slow with small gatherings of friends and family and then build up to livelier settings like dog friendly pubs or markets. Short, positive visits help your pup learn to stay relaxed even when things get busy. If at any time your puppy looks uncomfortable, go back a stage. Progress isn’t always linear

Guide dog puppies interact with racegoers wearing big hats at Ascot Racecourse, as part of their socialisation training to become comfortable around unusual headwear. Research from charity Guide Dogs reveals that dogs can be afraid of hats or objects on people’s heads, as they can make it harder for them to recognise even familiar individuals

● Loud noises - It’s important to remember that dogs’ ears are more sensitive to noise than ours. With a puppy practise playing everyday sounds your puppy may hear like busy roads or café nosies. This will help your puppy when you start to visits these locations. Gradually build up time, keeping sessions short and positive, and reward calm behaviour around noise

● Other animals - Prepare your pup by letting them meet friendly dogs on walks and visiting places where they can see other animals at a comfortable distance. No need for nose-to-nose contact but seeing them from afar, whilst on the lead, is a great start

● New smells and environments - Every new setting is a sensory overload for young dogs. Let your pup explore, giving them plenty of time to sniff and investigate. Encouraging them to sniff is hugely calming for dogs and helps them settle into new environments at their own pace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Southby, Puppy Development Advisor at Guide Dogs, explains “Royal Ascot offers a unique training opportunity for our guide dog puppies. Alongside the crowds, smells and sounds, it’s one of the few places in the UK where extravagant hats and fascinators are the norm – which can be confusing or even frightening for some dogs.

“Some dogs are wary of new or unusual objects like hats and may find them unsettling, especially when worn by someone they know. It can make familiar people seem unfamiliar.

“That’s why environments like Ascot are so valuable for socialising our puppies – helping them grow into confident guide dogs who can support people wherever life takes them.”

Jacqui Greet, Corporate Social Values Manager at Ascot Racecourse, added: “It was fantastic to have Guide Dogs here socialising their puppies, not only does it help prepare the dogs for real-world environments, but we hope it will encourage more people to visit. We are proud to provide an accessible environment for all racegoers and welcome any guest with an assistance dog.”

To support guide dog puppies on their journey to become life-changers, sponsor a puppy today by visiting the Guide Dogs website.