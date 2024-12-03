Together, we’re not alone: Age UK Oxfordshire calls for community support to combat loneliness among older people this winter

Local, independent charity, Age UK Oxfordshire is asking people to support ‘Together, we’re not alone’, a campaign for support for older people experiencing loneliness this Christmas and beyond.

As we move into winter when risk factors for older people increase significantly, the charity is urging the local community to support its Phone Friends service which helps alleviate loneliness among older people.

During the winter months, many older individuals face increased isolation and loneliness. Age UK Oxfordshire's Phone Friends service provides a vital lifeline, offering regular friendly phone calls to older people who may otherwise have little social interaction. This service not only provides companionship but also ensures that older people feel connected and supported.

Currently over 330 people receive a free, weekly telephone call from their friendly Phone Friend, but there are thousands more older people who could benefit from the service. Volunteer telephone befrienders really brighten the lives of older people feeling lonely or isolated. An older person recently supported said, “It's just what I needed to help stop me from feeling lonely” and another said of their Phone Friend, “You always lift my spirits”.

Donate: The charity has a waiting list of older people who could benefit from this support and donations are essential to maintaining and expanding the reach to lonely older people.

Each call made helps alleviate loneliness:

o £3 would pay for 1 friendly and motivational conversation

o £36 would pay for 12 friendly and motivational conversations

Paul Ringer, CEO of Age UK Oxfordshire, said: "Loneliness can have a devastating impact on the health and well-being of older people. Our Phone Friends service is a simple yet powerful way to provide companionship and support. We are calling on the community to help make a difference this winter. Together, we can ensure that older people don’t have to face loneliness, alone."

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/campaign/together-we-are-not-alone, or give up to £20 by texting FRIENDSHIP followed by your donation amount to 70460 to give that amount. For example, text FRIENDSHIP 6 to 70460 to donate £6. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message.