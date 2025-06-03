Time of the essence for Oxfordshire charity to rehome dog found as a stray

Alfie

A dog who was discovered living on the streets is looking for a forever home to call his own.

Lurcher Alfie was discovered roaming the streets at the end of December, and rescued by Oxfordshire-based charity Angels for Animals Foundation.

The two-year-old dog has since been living in a foster home as part of a residential training programme.

But Alfie’s training placement finishes at the end of June, and he will then have to be returned to kennels. Angels for Animals – which works to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned and abused dogs - is desperately trying to find a permanent home for the loveable hound to spend the rest of his days.

Charity founder Katie Harrison-Holland said: “When Alfie’s residential training programme ends, he will have nowhere to go other than to our kennels. This would set his progress back and make all the effort and money spent worthless, which is heart-breaking.

“We need to find him a home where he can start thriving but unfortunately, we have had no interest in Alfie, for no fault of his own.

“Alfie is a very special dog and whoever adopts him will have an absolute treasure. He is loyal, playful, intelligent and an absolute bundle of energy who loves people.”

Alfie is a bouncy dog so needs a home without children, and can live with or without another dog. He can be left alone for a couple of hours, but would need a home with an experienced owner who is home most of the time.

Katie added: “Alfie is more than ready to find his forever home and his foster carer will also be on hand to provide training support.

“This is a great opportunity to adopt a loving sighthound with a great foundation of training.

“Alfie will be a great companion dog for an adopter who wants to be with their dog as much as possible, either in the home or out and about.”

Visit angelsforanimals.org.uk/2025/01/09/alfie/ to find out more about Alfie and to get in touch about adopting.