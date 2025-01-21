The Orders of St John Care Trust and Social-Ability bring a whole new world of happiness to Lake House care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), a leading not-for-profit care provider, is transforming dementia care at Lake House in Adderbury near Banbury, by using a new interactive light projector to improve residents’ quality of life.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provided in partnership with Social-Ability, a leading healthcare technology provider supporting people with cognitive challenges, the Happiness Programme uses interactive games to connect residents with staff, family, visitors and with each other.

Currently, 900,000 people are living with dementia in Britain, a figure expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040, which highlights the urgency of providing high quality care as more and more people are diagnosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using interactive light projections, the Happiness Programme, which can be played independently or in a group, stimulates movement by inviting participants to take part in over 200 different fun activities such as popping bubbles, playing the piano, colouring in pictures, sweeping leaves or interacting playfully with fish, rich in colour, movement, and detail, and enables people of all ages to engage in a safe and comfortable environment.

John Loveridge, a resident at OSJCT Lake House, enjoys using the Happiness Programme.

The Happiness Programme light projector is portable, making it accessible for all. It can be projected onto the floor, ceiling, walls, a whiteboard or even the bed and allows for a range of games that change seasonally covering 14 different categories, so there will always be something new to try.

The Happiness Programme has been shown to improve mood and behaviours, stimulate greater physical, social, and cognitive activity as well as show a reduction in withdrawn-like symptoms, weight gain and the need for anti-psychotic medications. It also has positive impacts on relationships with care staff, friends, and family.

Survey results from Happiness Programme subscribers show:

83% experienced reduced anxiety and distress.

18% reported a reduction in daily anti-psychotic drug use.

Over 90% saw an increase in happiness levels.

John Loveridge, a resident at OSJCT Lake House, said: "I really enjoy using the light projector. It’s relaxing and makes activities more fun. It’s a nice way to spend time with others and helps brighten up the day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie Williams, Senior Admiral Nurse at OSJCT, added: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to support residents living with dementia, as well as their loved ones, to manage the disease and increase wellbeing. So, we are pleased to be working with Social-Ability to bring the Happiness Programme to some of our homes.”

John Ramsay, Managing Director, Social-Ability said: “Happiness must be at the heart of the care agenda; nobody living with dementia should be without laughter or activity. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with The Orders of St John Care Trust to expand the Happiness Programme’s reach to those who benefit most from it. We have seen the tangible difference that the programme makes creating positive care outcomes, supporting care staff and families, ultimately enhancing the happiness of every individual we can reach. We can't wait to see the impact of our partnership in Adderbury and look forward to working with the team.”

Members of the community are invited to come and try the Happiness Programme light projector during the forthcoming free taster days at Lake House Day Centre, 27-31 January 2025. Email [email protected] or call the care home on 01295 811 183 for more information.