The Muscle Help Foundation powers up with Porsche for Muscle Dreams Driving Experience

The Muscle Help Foundation, a nationally recognised and award-winning charity, is dedicated to delivering its signature Muscle Dreams, life-enhancing experiences for children, teenagers, and young adults aged 8–28 living with Muscular Dystrophy (MD)...

At the heart of their annual calendar is the Porsche Muscle Dreams Driving Experience Programme, a unique collaboration with the Porsche Experience Centre Silverstone and Whittlebury Park. This extraordinary event gives young people the chance to embrace new adventures and create memories with their families that last a lifetime.

For more than a decade, Whittlebury Park has had the privilege of hosting this inspiring programme. Each year, ten young people and their families are welcomed for an overnight stay ahead of their big day at Silverstone. The highlight of the evening is the Muscle Warrior Dinner in the hotel’s Grand Prix Suite, an occasion filled with laughter, anticipation, and the strengthening of lifelong bonds.

Going Above and Beyond

The Muscle Help Foundation at Whittlebury Park

Accessibility is a cornerstone of the experience at Whittlebury Park. Every bedroom is carefully prepared to meet individual needs, often with adjoining family rooms for convenience. Across the estate, thoughtful adaptations such as wider doors, larger lifts, and fully accessible public areas ensure comfort and ease for every guest.

The dedication of the Whittlebury team shines through in the details—from personalised room arrangements to the warmth of staff who are always ready to go the extra mile.

Thoughtful Touches That Matter

Dining is designed with guests in mind. Whether it’s custom-made pizzas, favourite drinks ordered in advance, or a menu tailored to the preferences of each young person, the focus is on creating a relaxed and enjoyable experience.

Muscle Warriors 2024

When they arrive at Whittlebury Park, families will find bespoke goody bags waiting in their rooms, each one tailored with favourite treats, snacks, or magazines, reflecting the charity’s philosophy that it’s the little touches that make the biggest difference.

Lunch the following day opens with a heartfelt welcome from Lisa Fellows-Flynn, Head of Corporate Sales, before the fun continues with a lively quiz and surprise gifts. In previous years, these have included exclusive motorsport memorabilia, such as signed Formula 1 items, bringing a thrilling finale to the afternoon.

A Partnership Built On Care

Since first welcoming the programme in 2011, the Whittlebury Park team has grown in knowledge, empathy, and understanding. By developing a culture of continuous learning and support, they ensure that every family feels celebrated and cared for.

“We are honoured to once again be part of this extraordinary event,” said Lisa Fellows-Flynn. “Each year we are humbled by the courage and positivity of the young people and their families. It is a privilege to play even a small role in helping to create memories they will treasure forever.”