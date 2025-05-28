The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Oxford 2025

By scott camber
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 11:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Riders from all over Oxfordshire and beyond took part in the Oxford Distinguished Gentleman's Ride that took place on Sunday 18th May 2025 and so far has raised over £34,000 for Charity.

Over three hundred classic, and classic-styled motorcycles with smartly ‘dapper’ dressed riders and pillions took to the streets in a charity procession in and around Oxford.

The highlight of the ride was a visit to Radcliffe Square for public engagement, and photos, with the Sheriff of Oxford, Cllr Andrew Gant kindly attending. The event finished at Kingsley Café in Eynsham for a family friendly post-ride social fundraising party with food, drink and live music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is the world’s largest motorcycling charity event. This year taking place in over one thousand cities in over one hundred countries worldwide. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. The mission is to shine a light on the bikes, fashion, and ideals of a bygone era, all for a good cause. Classic and vintage style motorcycles uniting for men’s health. Proudly supporting Movember.

The riders, pictured outside Radcliffe Camera, with The Sheriff of Oxford Cllr Andrew Gant in attendance.The riders, pictured outside Radcliffe Camera, with The Sheriff of Oxford Cllr Andrew Gant in attendance.
The riders, pictured outside Radcliffe Camera, with The Sheriff of Oxford Cllr Andrew Gant in attendance.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit. Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.

Thank you to our local sponsors Triumph Oxford (Premier Bikes), Kingsley Cafe, TriAgg Ltd, Oxford Products, STA Automatic Gearbox Specialists Aylesbury, Powered.Events, Lucas Classic Hillclimb, Woodmansterne, Instinct Fitness, Church Hanbrewery and Atlas Medical Services.

Special thanks go out to Triumph Oxford (Premier Bikes), Kingsley Cafe and Brasenose College (on behalf of all the frontages of Radcliffe Square) for kindly hosting us.

There is still time to make a donation before fundraising closes - https://www.gentlemansride.com/rides/england/oxford

Next years event will be held on Sunday 17th May 2026.

Related topics:Oxfordshire
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice