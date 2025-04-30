'The decision has been heartbreaking' - Banbury mental health service to close its doors after 15 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury mental health service that has helped hundreds of people has been forced to close after 15 years due to increases in costs.

The Orchard recovery group service, which is run by Oxfordshire-wide charity Restore, will close permanently on June 5.

The service first opened in 2010 and has provided vital mental health services to over 500 in that time.

Unfortunately, due to the rising cost of living, rises to National Insurance tax and increases in staffing costs and operational expenses, the charity can no longer afford to run the Banbury service.

Interim chief executive of Restore, Sean Garden, said: “We are proud to offer services across Oxfordshire and the decision to close The Orchard in Banbury has been heartbreaking.

“We are making every effort to ensure that Restore remains a part of the Banbury community, with tailored one-to-one coaching and with free courses at the Oxfordshire Recovery College continuing to be available to local people.

“However, sadly, we must reduce our bricks and mortar presence in the town. This will enable us to maintain Restore’s services across Oxfordshire for the long term, and ensure Restore’s 48 years of positive impact is protected and can continue for the years ahead.”

The Orchard on Calthorpe Street has hosted recovery activity groups, return-to-work coaching, and courses in mental health for the community over the past 15 years.

Sam Mostyn, Restore’s chair of trustees, said “The Board of Restore has carefully and objectively considered all options, considering a combination of the operational running costs of each service, its location, and amenities.

“The Restore Board did not decide this measure lightly but knows that it must protect the long-term viability of the charity for its members and staff now and in the future.”

The Orchard’s service users will still be able to access Restore’s other services, such as coaching and free courses.

Restore staff will be speaking to anyone affected by the closure over the next six weeks and helping them to put together support plans and find replacement support services in Banbury and the wider area.

For more information about the closure of The Orchard, visit:https://restore.org.uk/news/2025/message-from-restore-trustees-about-the-orchard/