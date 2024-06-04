The day Chacombe Park travelled back in time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chacombe Park Care Home residents were treated to a trip to local British Motor Museum where they reminisced over the history of motoring.

Chacombe Parkcare homes residents were filled with nostalgia, when they travelled in their mini bus to visit the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

Residents from Chacombe Park were overjoyed to see old cars that reminded them of their past, such as Morris Minors, during their exclusive tour of the British Motor Museum. Residents were lucky enough to be allowed to touch the vehicles and were even offered the opportunity to sit in some of the cars. This tour was especially organised to allow residents to experience the sensory aspects of the museum as well as just the visual. They even got to honk an older cars horn!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities Coordinator Heather Gooch said: “The British Motor Museum have absolutely spoilt us today. Our residents have been so excited to come out and remind themselves of cars that they may have owned previously, or cars that their loved ones have driven. One of our residents used to work in the transport industry; To be able to support him in continuing to pursue this interest is what makes my job worthwhile. The smile on his face is worth more than money can buy.”

Residents and staff enjoyed posing next to a car valued at £1 million.

Resident Peterwas overjoyed to be able to see all the different types of Jaguar in particular, amongst other older models of car: “One of my favourite cars that I owned was a Jaguar. I had that car for 21 years and being here today reminds me fondly of memories I made whilst I owned it.”