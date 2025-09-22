The Big Fertility Walk & Talk Banbury

Hello, I’m Danielle Croft, a local Acupuncturist with a passion for fertility. I’m part of an amazing group of fertility acupuncturist experts, and we are running The Big Fertility Walk & Talk nationwide across two weeks of October.

My Fertility Walk & Talk is in central Banbury on the morning of Saturday 18th October, and is for all local-ish people who are trying to conceive. It’s free to attend! Please register here https://mailchi.mp/hannahpearn.com/banbury

When you have fertility difficulties like recurrent baby loss, unexplained infertility, or you’re being funnelled towards IVF, you can feel so lonely. This is your chance to have a simple walk and a coffee and connect with other people in the same boat as you, and also chat with me if you’d like. You’ll feel comforted in knowing that you’re not going through this alone. (Due to the nature of the event we ask that no children attend. Well behaved dogs are welcome).

We’ll have a stroll around the park and reservoir and stay for a coffee afterwards in Banbury if you’d like (no pressure).

One thing I hear time and time again from my fertility clients is how alone they can feel because they lose the connection in friendship groups they once had. This will be a really lovely morning to remind you that you’re not going through this alone.

I’ve been specialising in fertility acupuncture since 2010. Being a fertility acupuncturist is truly rewarding, it’s a privilege to support people through such challenging times in their lives. Acupuncture is great for increasing the blood flow to your reproductive organs, for calming the fight and flight response, and for supporting your fertility hormones. It also makes you feel good; relaxed, calm, and nourished. My treatment room is a warm, cocooning safe space, I’m knowledgeable about all things fertility, and as part of your fertility consultation you receive an in depth fertility-detective personalised report.

Hope to see you at the walk, or, in my clinic. And I'm sending you lots of support whilst you're on a fertility journey. Love, Danielle.

Web www.daniellecroft.com

insta @danielle_croft_acupuncture

Register for another nationwide walk; https://mailchi.mp/hannahpearn.com/walks