Tesco customer selects Friends of Kineton Primary School to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant

By Paige Turner
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 13:28 BST
Friends of Kineton Primary is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.

Customers at Middle Road Banbury Express were given the chance to take part in an in-store lucky dip in September to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Jenny Mitchell-Hilton, Headteacher at Friends of Kineton Primary School, said: "We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. Here at Kineton, we place a high value on pupils' well-being and use play as a key tool to support children in engaging with dynamic, engaging learning opportunities that promote deep learning, resilience, collaboration, and responsibility while teaching children to safely manage risk."

Middle Road Banbury Express customer celebrating with the team after selecting Friends of Kineton Primary to receive £5,000

Sujeevan Chandrapalan, Store Manager at Middle Road Banbury Express, said: “We are delighted to see Friends of Kineton Primary School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw. The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round, and we hope to see the two remaining schools increase their votes between now and the end of voting. Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw, and congratulations to Friends of Kineton Primary School for winning this one off £5,000 grant.”

107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday September 6, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

