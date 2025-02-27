Supporting young lives: dbfb partners with Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital

Paul Sculthorpe MBE next to Fundraising Hero plaque

Giving back to the communities where it operates is a core value for dbfb, and the telecoms and IT managed service provider has reinforced this commitment by partnering with Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, supporting Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

As part of this partnership, dbfb will raise funds and awareness for the hospital, a cause that holds special significance for the company’s most recently appointed Director, rugby league legend Paul Sculthorpe MBE.

The hospital’s medical team provided vital life-saving treatment for Paul’s youngest daughter Evie after she was diagnosed with kidney cancer, aged just four-years-old. The former Warrington, St Helens, and Great Britain captain is delighted dbfb will be supporting the hospital’s critical services through the company’s charity collaboration.

As Evie, who went on to make a full recovery following specialist surgery and chemotherapy treatment, approaches her 16th birthday this February, successful sports star, turned business leader Paul, welcomed news of dbfb’s chosen charity announcement.

The rugby league hall of famer, Paul Sculthorpe MBE said: “The dbfb team are all great and I am really thankful to them for supporting a cause that means a lot to me and my family. The hospital is an amazing place, which is super special to us and since Evie was treated there in 2013, I’ve been fundraising and helping to raise awareness - I will be forever in debt to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.”

Paul poignantly recalled the harrowing time daughter Evie was diagnosed with Wilms Tumour (cancer of the kidney) after he, by chance, noticed a swelling in her abdomen as she sat on his lap one day.

He said: “As a parent it’s your worst nightmare; our world crumbled, a four-year-old girl shouldn’t be diagnosed with something like that, however they got it early. It still gets me now when I think, ‘what if she hadn’t sat on my knee that day’, or if we hadn’t done anything about it because it wasn’t obvious.

“Evie had chemotherapy, then surgery to have her kidney removed, which took the tumour away, followed by a further course of chemo. Evie made a full recovery, and is now fit and healthy, however going through everything she did at that young age made her grow up so quick. Evie’s brilliant, she’s about to turn 16 and she’s so independent, she’s ace, a stunner. However, what happened to her puts into perspective that life is too short – enjoy it!”

Paul and his caring colleagues at dbfb have kicked off their charity commitment by booking a table at the forthcoming Champions For Children Gala Dinner, a fundraising event being staged in Manchester this March in aid of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity and Foundation 92, which will raise thousands of pounds for both community causes.

Simon Pickering, Managing Director of dbfb which recently expanded its business services within the Greater Manchester area, said: “This special charity is very personal to Paul who recently joined our team. We wanted to support a charity in the Northwest region and give back to the community where we have expanded our business operations.

“Hearing Paul’s personal experience about the time his daughter Evie spent in the hospital and the fantastic care she received back then, which means she is now fit and healthy, it was an obvious charitable choice for us. Paul is a long-term supporter of the charity, it is a cause close to him and therefore close to us.”

Paul’s previous fundraising efforts included organising a successful Sportsman’s dinner for the hospital to help raise the money needed to open its rooftop garden area for children and their families to enjoy.

He and daughter Evie were invited to the recent official opening of the new special space. Paul added: “Our original donation was one of the first for the rooftop garden area appeal and in recognition Evie has her name on the wall of fundraising warriors, which is nice.

“I am forever in debt to those people at the hospital. I could never raise enough money to repay what this place has done for me and my family, but any funds raised will help them to continue to provide the priceless care to others in need.”

Father-of-three Paul is passionate about dbfb’s charity collaboration and the company hopes to add to his previous fundraising achievements.

Jack Bright, Relationship Manager at Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said: “We are excited to be partnering with dbfb and we are extremely grateful for their support and fundraising for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

“By supporting the Champions for Children Gala Dinner, they are already making an impact, supporting crucial projects at the hospital and making a difference to the futures of children and young people across the region and beyond.”

To find out more visit www.mftcharity.org.uk