Supporting Summer Fun: Oxfordshire homebuilder donates to local fayres

Oxfordshire developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated vouchers totalling £300 to support multiple fundraising events across the county this summer

The developer, currently building new homes in Oxfordshire, has donated two £50 Amazon vouchers to three community organisations including Hendreds Preschool in East Hendred, The Unicorn School in Abingdon, and Wantage Gymnastics Centre in Wantage.

One of Hendreds Preschool’s vouchers was dedicated to purchasing new plants and toys for its revamped outdoor space, while the other was provided as a raffle prize for the preschool’s summer fete fundraiser.

The Unicorn School donated the vouchers towards its summer fayre raffle, and Wantage Gymnastics Centre used the vouchers towards its fundraiser which took place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June.

Patti Devitt, Committee Member at Hendreds Preschool, said: “The support from Barratt and David Wilson Homes means so much to a small preschool like us. We rely on donations to remain open, so any contribution is very much appreciated.

“The children’s faces when they saw the new outdoor space was wonderful and made all of our hard work worthwhile.”

In hopes to raise enough funds to revamp its outdoor space, Hendreds Preschool welcomed families across Oxfordshire to its summer fete that included inflatables, a bake-off competition, a raffle and various food stalls.

The preschool dedicated its fundraising efforts to transform the garden, which has allowed the pupils to expand their learning and enjoyment at the institution.

The second donation for The Unicorn School was made in support of the school’s hardworking Parent Teacher Association (PTA) that hosted the annual summer fete.

The Unicorn School specialises in the education of pupils with Specific Learning Differences (SLCN) including dyslexia and dyscalculia. Its highly qualified teachers focus on delivering a bespoke approach that aids each pupil in their learning up to GCSE level.

Wantage Gymnastics Centre received the third donation to support its fundraiser, thereby boosting facilities for the 700 members that attend the sport centre’s weekly sessions.

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “As a responsible homebuilder, we make an effort to contribute to the local communities which surround our homes, and we hope families and visitors enjoyed these summer events.

“We are honoured to be able to contribute towards the fundraising events hosted by Hendreds Preschool, Wantage Gymnastics Centre and The Unicorn School. Each of these organisations create a welcoming environment for people to excel in sports and education, and we are thrilled to be able to support good causes such as this.”

For more information about Hendreds Preschool, Wantage Gymnastics Centre or The Unicorn School, visit the websites.

For information about the homes available across the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire and David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.