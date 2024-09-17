Summer fete in aid of Amnesty International breaks records

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A glorious summer afternoon helped generate a record turnout and fundraising effort at Banbury Amnesty Group's annual Summer Fete in North Newington on Saturday 14th September.

Over £900 was raised for Amnesty International and 80-90 people attended the annual event at the former Roebuck Inn in North Newington by kind permission of Neil and Carol Wild.

Those attending enjoyed afternoon teas and well-stocked book, bric-a-brac and plant stalls, as well as raffle, tombola and various children's activities including face-painting.

Live music was provided by Patrissia Cuberos. Information was available about various current Amnesty human rights campaigns - for example, in relation to Israel-Gaza, Ukraine and the rights of refugees and asylum seekers - and Banbury Amnesty Group members were on hand for conversations.

Some of the stalls at the Amnesty Summer Fete

For more information about Banbury Amnesty Group, contact Group Chair Ian Myson at: [email protected]. Informal and friendly monthly meetings take place at the Friends Meeting House, Horsefair, Banbury OX16 0AH on the third Monday of each month at 7.30pm. The next meeting is on Monday 21 October. Banbury Amnesty Group also look forward to meeting a lot more people on their stall at Banbury Canal Festival on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October.