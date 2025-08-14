Students at Banbury's Blessed George Napier School celebrate a successful results day

We are delighted to celebrate another successful year of post-16 results at Blessed George Napier Catholic School.

Over 85% of our students have successfully secured their first-choice universities.

They will be taking up places across a diverse range of institutions from the University of Glasgow to the University of Southampton, pursuing courses as varied as Aerospace Engineering, Law, Marine Biology, Marketing, Criminology and Occupational Therapy.

In addition to these achievements, students have also been successful in obtaining highly competitive degree level apprenticeships, whilst others have chosen to defer their studies to take a gap year and broaden their horizons through travel or work.

Niamh Dolan, headteacher, commented: “These results are a testament to the hard work, determination and resilience shown by our students. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our teachers and support staff for their tireless commitment in guiding and encouraging every student to achieve their best”.

BGN has a thriving Sixth Form and we are delighted to have seen a significant increase in the number of A*/A grades awarded this year.

We congratulate all our students on their achievements and look forward to seeing the exciting paths they will take in the years ahead.