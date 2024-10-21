Stepping up to the plate: Banbury care home donates to town food bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Banbury has gathered dozens of unwanted food items to help local families in need.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A care home in Banbury has gathered dozens of unwanted food items to help local families in need.

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, encouraged the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to the home’s very own foodbank drop-off point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food, and farmers would give thanks for a good harvest.

Seccombe Court care team and residents celebrating Harvest Festival at the home

With plenty of donations collected, residents and team members took the items to Banbury Foodbank, from which point they would be distributed to families in need of support.

To celebrate the occasion, the home hosted a Harvest Craft Festival where guests enjoyed a traditional barbecue and music from local performer Bob Dainty. Guests also made their own fresh apple juice using the home’s apple press. In true Harvest Festival fashion, guests also enjoyed a visit from three tractors and got stuck into making scarecrows with the activities team.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “At Seccombe Court, we are always looking for ways to give back and support our local community and charities, which is why we were delighted to partner with Banbury Food Bank and launch our first ever foodbank drop-off point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In these challenging times, we know many people may be struggling, and with Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever to support foodbanks which provide a vital lifeline for many members of our local community.

Seccombe Court care team and residents celebrating Harvest Festival at the home

“We hope the donations will help struggling families across Banbury during the colder months.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Harvest Festival, please visit careuk.com/harvestfestival

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care and respite care.