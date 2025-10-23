Stagecoach West offers free travel to veterans this Remembrance Day
The offer applies to any serving military or cadet in uniform, those with a military ID card, and veterans wearing medals or badges attending remembrance services.
Additionally, some Stagecoach West fleets will be proudly decorated with poppy graphics as a symbol of remembrance and respect, and destination screens on buses will display messages of support in tribute to the Armed Forces.
Chris Hanson, Managing Director of Stagecoach West said: “Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our colleagues and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people attend memorials across the UK.
We have thousands of ex-forces colleagues working across our business, and our Veterans Network allows us to build on the work Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the Company.”
Stagecoach has been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015. The Covenant recognises the value of serving military, regular and reservists, veterans and military families across the country. The Company is also a Gold employee award holder, as part of The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, for its commitment to the armed forces community.