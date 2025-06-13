Songs and salutes – Banbury care home marks D-Day anniversary in style

By Scarlett Stevens
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST

There were wartime hits and heartfelt tributes as residents at a Banbury care home marked the 81st anniversary of D-Day.

Pulling out all the stops to honour the historic occasion, Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, welcomed 1940s vocal trio the D-Day Dollies, who wowed residents with nostalgic wartime favourites – complete with vintage hair and costume.

A traditional barbecue kept everyone fuelled throughout the afternoon, while a visit from the Royal British Legion brought an extra layer of meaning to the day.

Ahead of the event, residents had spent time crafting handmade thank you cards, which they presented to the Legion as a personal gesture of gratitude and remembrance.

Members of the D-Day Dollies with residents at Highmarket Houseplaceholder image
Members of the D-Day Dollies with residents at Highmarket House

Shirley Durrant, 92-year-old resident at Highmarket House, said: “We had a lovely afternoon. The young girls singing all the old wartime songs were amazing and really looked the part. We should all remember the anniversary of D-Day, including the younger generations – it’s so important that we all remember the people who lost their lives to protect our country.”

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “D-Day holds huge significance for many of the people who live here, and we wanted to create an event that was both meaningful and fun. The D-Day Dollies were a big hit and brought so much joy with their performance.

“It was wonderful to welcome the Royal British Legion too – the residents were incredibly proud to hand over their handmade cards as a token of thanks.”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing, and dementia, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, the care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.

