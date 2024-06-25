Small charities in the South East face threat from underfunding, 70 per cent fear community impact

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data released to mark Small Charity Week (24 – 28 June) reveals how frequently people in the South East use and rely on small charities.

Over 1 in 3 people in the South East used a community-based food bank in the last year, more than the national average of 1 in 4 people, with over 24% having to rely on them as frequently as once a week. As charities in the region plug the gap in people’s finances, over a quarter of people in the South East said they used a small charity because they needed support with the pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The research commissioned by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) shows that 15% of people in the South East have used a small charity because ‘they had nowhere else to turn to’ and 16% said that public services were insufficient. As many as 1 in 7 (68%) said small charity closures caused by underfunding would have a negative impact on their community. While 2 in 5 people described small charities as ‘under supported’, ‘under resourced’, ‘essential’ and a ‘lifeline’; exposing how integral they are to people’s daily lives.

[Oxford Food Hub, a small charity working to address malnutrition in vulnerable groups experiencing food insecurity in the South East, has been at the centre of surplus food redistribution in Oxfordshire for 15 years, providing food to 205 charities and community groups. Last year, they redistributed 518 tonnes of surplus produce to local charities and community groups.]

Emily Smith, CEO of Oxford Food Hub “As well as reducing food waste and the associated carbon emissions, by sharing free food Oxford Food Hub reduces running costs for over 200 community projects – who in turn, help feed thousands of people every week. Many small groups (who have seen their costs rise and demand increase) would not be able to operate without the free food Oxford Food Hub provides.”

Other key findings and reasons for using small charities include:

The main reason Brits in the South East say they used a small charity in the last year was to ‘meet new people’ (27%)

Over 1 in 10 (17%) have used advice and support centres and almost 1 in 4 (24%) have accessed animal shelters in their community

Over 1 in 10 (16%) of Brits in the South East they used a small charity because they were experiencing loneliness

Over half of Brits in the South East (51%) think the government should do more to support small charities, almost the same amount (48%) say it should be easier for small charities to get funding

Over a quarter of Brits in the South East (29%) say that the public should donate more money to charities, if they can. And almost 1 in 5 people (19%) say it should be made easier for people to volunteer for a small charity

Responding to the research, NCVO Chief Executive Sarah Elliott (formerly Vibert) said:

“Today’s findings are a stark reminder that small charities in local communities, often those with the least resources, are plugging the financial gap caused by the cost of living crisis millions of people in this country are grappling with. It’s clear that many are accessing small charities for regular support for essential issues like being able to eat and feed their families.

Every day small charities are making a big difference, but they need better support and more volunteers to be able to stay open and continue the work that so many people depend on. Small charities are not just a nice to have, they provide services that underfunded public services can no longer do. As the country gears up to choose the next government, charities must be heard, recognised and given the support they need to ensure communities are stronger tomorrow than they are today.”

During Small Charity Week, NCVO is highlighting the lifeline that small charities provide to communities, and the precarious situation many charities find themselves in with increasing demand, falling income and increasing costs.

Emily Smith, CEO of Oxford Food Hub says “Small charities are often rooted in our communities and can be nimble and responsive in our approach. This flexibility and understanding of community needs should be valued more. One size doesn’t fit all communities.”