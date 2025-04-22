Sky-High Support: Oxfordshire homebuilder’s employees skydive for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two daring employees from Barratt and David Wilson Homes have taken to the sky to raise funds for Be Free Young Carers.

The housebuilder’s Construction Director, Craig Leverton, and Assistant Site Manager, Dean Crane, skydived from 10,000 feet to show their support for young carers who dedicate their time to looking after family members in need.

The jump successfully raised £4,000 for the charity, and the homebuilder has kindly agreed to match their efforts, bringing the total donation to £45,459 for this vital charity.

Dean said: “The skydive was incredible – it was one of the most freeing experiences of my life so far. I’d like to thank everyone who helped make it happen.

“It’s extremely humbling to know that we’ve made a difference to so many young lives.”

Didcot-based Be Free Young Carers provides essential recreational, emotional and social support to young people who shoulder the responsibility of caring for others. The charity is Oxfordshire’s only specialist charity dedicated to supporting young carers aged eight to 17.

With approximately 12,000 young carers in the county alone – equivalent to two children in every classroom – the importance of support cannot be overstated. Research indicates that young carers often experience more than twice the level of unhappiness compared to their peers.

The pair’s fundraising efforts were inspired by Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ pledge to raise funds for Be Free Young Carers from July 2023 to June 2024, as the housebuilder’s nominated charity of the year.

Following the housebuilder’s year of fundraising, the charity received a total of £45,459, resulting from various activities and fundraisers organised by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, including a charity clay pigeon shoot at Barbury Shooting School, which raised an impressive £14,000.

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Be Free Young Carers provides vital support, guidance, and respite for young people who take on significant caring responsibilities, often at a very young age, and we are honoured to support them.

“We are incredibly proud of Craig and Dean for taking on such a thrilling challenge in support of the charity. Their bravery and commitment reflect our company’s dedication to making a real difference in the communities we build.”

To find out more about the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at Be Free Young Carers.

To find out more about any developments in the county by the housebuilder, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire or David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.