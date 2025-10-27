Simply the best! Local man scoops coveted national title

Maintenance Champion of the Year, presented by Neil Bowran, Head of Facilities Management goes to Gareth Lewis from Chacombe Park. Congratulations!

Gareth Lewis at Chacombe Park Care Home in Banbury has beaten all the competition to be crowned National Maintenance Champion of the Year in the Barchester Care Awards 2025.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 268 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 5,250 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Gareth is over the moon to have been named the national winner, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted title.

Gareth’s win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place on October 23 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Barchester’s many exemplary staff members who work tirelessly to deliver the best care to their residents and patients every day.

General Manager, Shaju Paul, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is so proud of him. Our residents, staff, friends and family watched the award ceremony ‘live’ from the comfort of our home and will be throwing Gareth a big party in recognition of all he does for Chacombe Park and on receiving the National award.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, added: “Hosting the Barchester Care Awards where we recognise and thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication is without doubt my favourite day of the year. We have the best teams in the world and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of our members of staff, they are all absolutely amazing.”

[Photo L-R Neil Bowran, Head of Facilities Management, Gareth Lewis, Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare]