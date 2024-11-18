Silverstone Museum welcomes 150,000th visitor!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silverstone Museum is celebrating taking podium position in a tourism triumph as it welcomed its 150,000th visitor of the year.

The must-see destination continues to drive visitor numbers with its world-class experience for motorsport fans and families making a pit-stop at the Museum which toasted its momentous milestone.

Silverstone Museum recently welcomed its 150,000th visitor of the year, marking a significant achievement for the motorsport heritage site.

Since opening in 2019, Silverstone Museum has drawn visitors from around the world with its immersive displays on the history of British motorsport, interactive exhibits, and unique memorabilia collections.

Located trackside of the world-famous Silverstone circuit, visitors to Silverstone Museum experience an unmissable journey through British motorsport history, its technology and thrills. Throughout the year its ever-evolving exhibits, bringing together the past, present and future of motorsport, has attracted visitors from across the globe.

Phil Lawrie, CEO of Silverstone Museum, said: “We are thrilled to welcome our 150,000th visitor in 2024 – reaching this milestone almost two months earlier than in 2023, which reflects the strong growth in visitor traffic witnessed this year.

“This achievement evidences the enduring interest that our public has for motorsport and our commitment to creating a world-class experience for all our visitors. We look forward to welcoming many more fans to share in the history and excitement of the legendary sporting venue that is Silverstone.”

Next year is expected to be a driving success for the Museum with new exhibits planned for 2025, celebrating 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship and its birthplace at Silverstone, the Museum aims to continue attracting fans of all ages to experience the heart and history of British motorsport.

With its excellent track record for delivering an exceptional experience for visitors, achieving its impressive volume of visitors demonstrates how the Museum continues to exhilarate and excite motorsport fans seeking a high-octane experience at the venue, which is boosting tourism in the county.

Visitors to Silverstone Museum can get up close to a range of iconic cars and bikes, delve into Silverstone’s storied history and get hands on to a huge collection of interactive displays and elements.

For more information and to book tickets go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/