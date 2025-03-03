Series of free LGBTQ+ creative workshops to take place across Banbury

A Banbury man who moved to London to work as an illustrator will return to host a series of LGBTQ+ creative workshops over the year.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Kattenhorn hopes the series of 10 free workshops will bring members of the LGBTQ+ community together and connect anyone wanting to get involved with the community.

The workshops are aimed at inspiring all things creative but will concentrate on the art of producing zines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zines or fanzines are typically self-published magazines that are produced by fans of a particular cultural phenomenon and circulated among a small readership.

A London-based illustrator has organised a series of free LGBTQ zine-making workshops to take place in Banbury.

Jason, who was born and raised in Banbury, recently moved to London to work as an illustrator and run his own LGBTQ+ zine named Sassify.

He said: “The workshops will include collaging, drawing, photography, clothed life drawing, poster making and badge making.

“We will also be inviting guest artists who will be leading workshops on their creative specialities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants at the workshops will be able to take home anything they have created and also submit their creations, so Jason can create one big zine at the end of the year.

The zine will then be sent out to all participants who took part, and Jason hopes to exhibit it somewhere in Banbury for people to go and see.

Jason said: “I have been running zine workshops for years, and my dream has always been to run some kind of queer creative workshop in Banbury.

“The workshops will hopefully connect small queer communities and anyone who wants to connect with that community in a meaningful way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a great way for people to share stories, have fun and get creative in a comfortable environment.”

The workshops, although focused around the LGBTQ+ community, are open to everyone who wants to get involved.

They have been supported by the Well Together programme, delivered in partnership with the Oxfordshire Community and Voluntary Action and funded by the NHS Integrated Care Board.

The first of the workshops takes place from 11am until 2pm at Grimsbury Community Centre on Saturday, March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following workshops will take place in Grimsbury on April 12, August 9, August 23, October 11 and December 13.

Four workshops will be put on at Ruscote Community Centre on May 24, July 26, September 13 and November 8.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/sassifyzine/