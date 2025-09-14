Sepsis survivors speak to Banbury Inner Wheel Club

A new Inner Wheel Club Year has started with our President June’s chosen charity for the year – The UK Sepsis Trust.

Our September meeting commenced with June introducing Sepsis survivors; Taz (a young professional dancer and dance teacher), who is also a volunteer Ambassador for the Sepsis Trust charity and Emily (June’s grand-daughter in law and young mum), both in their 20’s. They both shared their experiences of being sepsis survivors – There were a few tears admittedly as Inner Wheel members and guests listened to their moving and heartening stories.

The charity asks that we all have an awareness of this life-threatening condition which is a reaction to an infection, that we ask ourselves a simple question ‘Could it be Sepsis’? The UK Sepsis Trust wants us all to ‘Get Sepsis Savvy’ andknow that the signs of sepsis can help save lives.

Please visit the charities website http://www.sepsistrust.org for more information and awareness as these two young speakers were an inspiration who survived by being hospitalised, given the right care and specialist treatment in ICU. They are now both feeling well and enjoying life again.

Taz (left, Ambassador for UK Sepsis Trust and Sepsis survivor), Inner Wheel President June (middle) and Emily (right a Sepsis survivor)

President June presented both Taz and Emily with beautiful bouquets and members showed their appreciation and gratitude.

Following the speakers President June had the pleasure of inducting a new member Anne T. to Banbury Inner Wheel.

After our business meeting we enjoyed refreshments including delicious cupcakes expertly made and decorated with UK Sepsis Trust colours by Junes’ daughter Louise.

June has organised a fundraising event for UK Sepsis Trust before December, inviting and welcoming the Banbury Community.

Sepsis display board with valuable information and products to be sold in aid of UK Sepsis Trust Charity

Tickets are now on sale to see ‘The Essence of Audrey’ – the true-life story of Audrey Hepburn. Written and performed by Helen Anker. Tickets are £25 which includes an Afternoon Tea. On: Sunday 30th November 2.30pm at The General Foods Social Club, Banbury.

If you are interested, please call 07554 263375. Helen Anker (who has acted on Broadway as well as the London stage and Television) is coming to her home town of Banbury to put on her one woman play to support Banbury Inner Wheel and UK Sepsis Trust.

If you would like to know more about Inner Wheel and/or what our other community events will be please get in touch at: [email protected]