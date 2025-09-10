Schools close and pub floods after burst water pipe causes chaos in Banbury

A suspected burst water pipe has caused chaos in Banbury today (September 10), resulting in several schools having to send pupils home and a town centre pub closing for the evening.

The floods started when a water pipe on North Bar Street burst at around 12pm.

Several residents reported that their streets had low pressure or no water at all.

Motorists have been advised to approach the area with caution or consider using an alternative route.

Schools including Harriers Banbury Academy, Hanwell Fields Community School, Hardwick Primary School and the Blessed George Napier Catholic School have sent pupils home due to having no water on site.

A spokesperson for Harrier Academy said: “As some of you may be aware, there has been a major water leak affecting a large area in the OX16 region. We are also affected and have currently no running water or toilet facilities. We currently have supplies of hand sanitizers around the school for children and staff to use.

“We are encouraging parents to collect your child as soon as possible, as we are unsure how long this problem will persist; however, we understand this may not be possible for every parent/carer.

“If you have to make alternative arrangements for your child to be collected, please let the school office know.”

Passersby have reported that the pavement has risen due to the burst water pipe on North Bar Street.

The Three Pigeons pub on Southam Road has also experienced heavy flooding and has had to close for the evening while staff clear up the mess.

A spokesperson for The Three Pigeons said: “I am so sorry to say the pub will be closed this evening due to flooding.

“I will do everything I can to get this cleaned up asap and get back to normal and open tomorrow, serving all the good stuff!

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry to customers in Banbury who have been affected by a burst water main on North Bar Street on Wednesday morning.

“Our teams attended the site swiftly and were able to shut off the burst main, meaning customers should now be seeing supply return as pressure builds. We will work through the rest of the day and into the night to complete the repair.

“Customer representatives have been on site to assist any properties affected by flooding due to the burst and we apologise to the affected customers.”