Say ‘yes’ to new friendships at special taster events

Friendship Month tasters events are ideal opportunities to meet new people, says friendship group North Gloucestershire Oddfellows.

Local friendly society, North Gloucestershire Oddfellows, is hosting a special taster event in Chipping Norton this September as part of its annual Friendship Month celebrations aimed at bringing local people together.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is an Afternoon Tea at the Whispering Willows Bistro in Chipping Norton on Tues 16 Sept at 11am.

The taster is on top of the group’s monthly get-togethers in the area which include a book club at Chipping Norton Library and a coffee and cake social at Willow Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising a warm welcome to any newcomers, the local not-for-profit group, made up of around 390 members, mostly older adults, says it hopes people can push past any uncertainty or self-doubt and to say ‘yes’ to giving their friendly group a try.

North Gloucestershire Oddfellows members get together regularly to socialise in an around the area.

Alex Walker, from North Gloucestershire Oddfellows, said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to anything that challenges our regular habits. But these tasters have been specifically designed to put you at ease.

“Saying ‘yes’ to giving something new a try, especially a shared experience, has so many rewards, especially for wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good company boosts your mood, builds your social confidence, and keeps your brain and body active. Plus, what often gets overlooked is that when you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand.

Group member, Monica Deakin, from Chipping Norton, says it’s a great time to get involved. She shared: “I have been a member for many years and the friends I have made along the way have been wonderful.

“The events are a great opportunity to get to know new people or reconnect with old friends, and with a new Social Organiser working in the area developing new events, there has never been a better time to try us out.”

North Gloucestershire Oddfellows has been celebrating Friendship Month since 2010, in an effort to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group says its Friendship Month taster sessions are perfect for newcomers.

Other taster social events being run by the group include a Brunch at the Hickory Smokehouse in Gloucester on Wed 3 Sept at 12.30pm. This is followed by a free beginners Felt Craft Workshop in Churchdown on Sat 6 Sept at midday, a Friendship Walk round Beechenhurst on Mon 15 Sept at 11am, and a Darts Social at Flight Club in Cheltenham on Sat 20 Sept at 12.30pm.

Every two weeks, the local group hosts a Seated Yoga and a Relaxation session on Zoom, which are both free and open to the public. Nationally, the Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month, including online open days.

North Gloucestershire Oddfellows is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

To register an interest in attending one of North Gloucestershire Oddfellows’ Friendship Month taster events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email [email protected], call 01452 905010 or request a local info pack at www.friendshipmonth.com