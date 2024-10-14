Samaritans: Calling all Batman fans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local artist and craftsman, Marc Waterman, has made this incredible replica Batmobile based on the one seen in the 1989 Batman movie.
Made from shock absorber parts and measuring 34 cm X 17 cm, Marc has kindly donated this unique sculpture to be auctioned in aid of Banbury & District Samaritans. So, an ideal Christmas present for a Batman fan or yourself….
To make a bid go to: www.jumblebee.co.uk/weldartbatmobile1989supportingsamaritans
The deadline for the auction is end of November so don't miss out on this unique opportunity at the same time as supporting your local branch of Samaritans to help people during their darkest hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.