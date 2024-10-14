Samaritans: Calling all Batman fans

By Anna Grabham
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:26 BST
Local artist and craftsman Marc Waterman has made an incredible replica Batmobile...

Local artist and craftsman, Marc Waterman, has made this incredible replica Batmobile based on the one seen in the 1989 Batman movie.

Made from shock absorber parts and measuring 34 cm X 17 cm, Marc has kindly donated this unique sculpture to be auctioned in aid of Banbury & District Samaritans. So, an ideal Christmas present for a Batman fan or yourself….

To make a bid go to: www.jumblebee.co.uk/weldartbatmobile1989supportingsamaritans

The deadline for the auction is end of November so don't miss out on this unique opportunity at the same time as supporting your local branch of Samaritans to help people during their darkest hours.

