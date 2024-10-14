Samaritans: Calling all Batman fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local artist and craftsman Marc Waterman has made an incredible replica Batmobile...

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local artist and craftsman, Marc Waterman, has made this incredible replica Batmobile based on the one seen in the 1989 Batman movie.

Made from shock absorber parts and measuring 34 cm X 17 cm, Marc has kindly donated this unique sculpture to be auctioned in aid of Banbury & District Samaritans. So, an ideal Christmas present for a Batman fan or yourself….

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make a bid go to: www.jumblebee.co.uk/weldartbatmobile1989supportingsamaritans

The deadline for the auction is end of November so don't miss out on this unique opportunity at the same time as supporting your local branch of Samaritans to help people during their darkest hours.