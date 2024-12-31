Rotary Club of Banbury presents cheque to Dogs for Good

By Valerie Kempster
Contributor
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 10:52 GMT
Olivia Rainford, Director of Income Generation and Mel How Training Team Leader at Dogs for Good are seen with Rotary Club representatives, John Groves, Jonathan Meredith and Alan Woolstencroft and - Star of the Show - Angel.Olivia Rainford, Director of Income Generation and Mel How Training Team Leader at Dogs for Good are seen with Rotary Club representatives, John Groves, Jonathan Meredith and Alan Woolstencroft and - Star of the Show - Angel.
Olivia Rainford, Director of Income Generation and Mel How Training Team Leader at Dogs for Good are seen with Rotary Club representatives, John Groves, Jonathan Meredith and Alan Woolstencroft and - Star of the Show - Angel.
The Rotary Club of Banbury were delighted to present a cheque for £1300 to Dogs for Good.

Following their hugely successful 'Children Singing for Children' concerts at St Mary's, Banbury in November, which raised money for various children's charities, the Rotary Club of Banbury were delighted to present a cheque for £1300 to Dogs for Good, a local charity breeding and training dogs for children.

Olivia Rainford, Director of Income Generation and Mel How Training Team Leader received the cheque and are seen with Rotary Club representatives, John Groves, Jonathan Meredith and Alan Woolstencroft and - Star of the Show - Angel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olivia said, 'We all know the difference dogs can make to our lives. But for the people they support, our dogs can actually make life possible.'

Olivia Rainford, Director of Income Generation and Mel How, Training Team Leader at Dogs for Good with  Rotary Club representatives, John Groves, Jonathan Meredith and Alan Woolstencroft and - the Star of the Show - Angel.Olivia Rainford, Director of Income Generation and Mel How, Training Team Leader at Dogs for Good with  Rotary Club representatives, John Groves, Jonathan Meredith and Alan Woolstencroft and - the Star of the Show - Angel.
Olivia Rainford, Director of Income Generation and Mel How, Training Team Leader at Dogs for Good with  Rotary Club representatives, John Groves, Jonathan Meredith and Alan Woolstencroft and - the Star of the Show - Angel.

Dogs for Good is a UK-based charity training dogs to help adults and children with physical disabilities and learning disabilities, children with autism and adults with dementia. dogsforgood.org; banburyrotaryclub.org.uk

Related topics:Rotary ClubDogsBanbury
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice