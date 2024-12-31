Rotary Club of Banbury presents cheque to Dogs for Good
Following their hugely successful 'Children Singing for Children' concerts at St Mary's, Banbury in November, which raised money for various children's charities, the Rotary Club of Banbury were delighted to present a cheque for £1300 to Dogs for Good, a local charity breeding and training dogs for children.
Olivia Rainford, Director of Income Generation and Mel How Training Team Leader received the cheque and are seen with Rotary Club representatives, John Groves, Jonathan Meredith and Alan Woolstencroft and - Star of the Show - Angel.
Olivia said, 'We all know the difference dogs can make to our lives. But for the people they support, our dogs can actually make life possible.'
Dogs for Good is a UK-based charity training dogs to help adults and children with physical disabilities and learning disabilities, children with autism and adults with dementia. dogsforgood.org; banburyrotaryclub.org.uk