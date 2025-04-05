Rotary club donates over £700 to Banbury Larder ahead of one-year anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers applauded beside stalls stacked high with supermarket produce as a cheque for over £700 exchanged hands. Arranged in a market-like display was an abundance of fresh, dry and refrigerated goods. I was standing in the Banbury Larder at Marlborough Road Church, where the president of the Rotary Club, Charles Hughes, was handing a cheque for £718.35 to the founder of the Banbury Larder, Taraji Ogunnubi.

Banbury Larder is a food-sharing membership scheme, which receives regular donations of 400kg per week of surplus supermarket produce. Members pay a fee of £3.50 per week to ‘shop’ in the space for free. In the 12 months since its inception in April 2024, Banbury Larder has supported 182 people through food provision, a Job Club and wellbeing sessions. The average saving of £792 a year per member is no small matter – but equally important is the sense of connection it helps foster.

Before the event, Taraji – who came to the UK from Nigeria when she was 13 – explained that her early upbringing was a profound motivation behind founding the Larder.

“I grew up in a society where there was no safety net,” she said. “If you don’t have, you don’t eat. But rather than just opening another food bank, I wanted to show what can be achieved through having a vision and then delivering on it. That’s why, alongside helping people with their food bills, we also run a Job Club in which we provide employment support.”

Pictured from left: Former Mayor Fiaz Ahmed, long-serving Henry’s staff member David Rutland, Rotary President Charles Hughes, former councillor Adam Nell, and Banbury Larder founder Taraji Oggunubi.

The Rotary Club is one of the world’s oldest service organisations. Founded in Chicago in 1905, the volunteer network is dedicated to tackling global challenges such as water sanitation and disease inoculation, as well as local initiatives such as this one.

Former mayor Fiaz Ahmed, a regular face at the Larder who was instrumental in setting it up, stood beside the pair as the cheque was handed over. He explained that the donation came as a direct result of witnessing the work being done.

“They chose to support us because they really value the way we work and the impact we’re making on people from all walks of life. They were impressed by how much we’ve grown in just 11 months and how well the project is run. In particular, they’re interested in our Job Club. This donation is in recognition of the true potential the Banbury Larder has.”

With the cost of living continuing to rise, contributions like this give the Larder room to grow – offering not just food, but support and skills for the future.

When I asked Taraji about the impact the donation will have, she said: “This generous donation will go a long way towards supporting our community. It will help us cover supplies for our monthly lunch club and enable us to invest in materials and resources for our upcoming life skills sessions and Job Club. We’re looking forward to diving into topics like confidence building, communication, goal setting and preparing for the world of work – supporting both young people and individuals in the community over the next few months.”

The Banbury Larder is approaching its one-year anniversary. Come along to Marlborough Road Church, opposite Banbury Library, on 22 April for a celebration with free food and refreshments. Follow @thebanburylarder on Instagram or Facebook for updates.

The Larder is run by a team of committed volunteers who help keep the project welcoming, well-stocked and running smoothly each week. It is partnered with Sofea, a UK charity that provides therapeutic support, academic qualifications, work experience and skills to people disadvantaged in the labour market.