Oxfordshire has been identified as one of the UK's safest regions for deliberate fire incidents, according to new research revealing the area experiences just 2.98 deliberate fires per day -- placing it among the lowest-risk areas in the country.

The arson study by Safety Group UK ranks the average number of daily deliberate fire incidents across UK regions, highlighting Oxfordshire's success in maintaining minimal fire activity and excellent safety outcomes.

Key Findings

Oxfordshire ranks among the bottom 10 nationally with just 2.98 deliberate fires per day

with just 2.98 deliberate fires per day Between 2022 and early 2025, the region recorded just 27 casualties and 4 fatalities from arson incidents -- among the lower three-year totals in the UK

and from arson incidents -- among the lower three-year totals in the UK Oxfordshire saw no fire-related deaths for eight consecutive years between 2015-2023 , with a small spike of 4 fatalities in 2023/24

for eight consecutive years between , with a small spike of 4 fatalities in 2023/24 Since 2010, Oxfordshire has logged a total of just 14 fatalities and 166 casualties from deliberate fires -- ranking it among the safer areas in the country

Top 10 Deliberate Fires Per Day

Consistent Safety Record

The report highlights Oxfordshire's position as a consistently low-harm fire region, with minimal casualties and fatalities over the study period.

From 2010 to early 2025, Oxfordshire recorded just 14 fatalities from deliberate fires, with fatalities split evenly between the pre-pandemic period (4 fatalities in 2015-2019) and post-pandemic period (4 fatalities in 2020-2025) -- demonstrating no pandemic-related increase in fire deaths.

Stable Low-Risk Profile

Bottom Deliberate Fires Per Day

The data reveals Oxfordshire's consistently low risk from deliberate fires over time:

Annual casualties have mostly ranged between 10 and 25, peaking at 24 in 2013/14

The region saw slight improvements in the post-pandemic period, with casualties dropping from 52 (2015-2019) to 46 (2020-2025)

The eight-year period without fire-related fatalities between 2015 and 2023 represents an exceptional safety record

Balanced Incidence Across Categories

Oxfordshire shows relatively low fire activity across all categories:

5,047 secondary arson incidents since 2010

927 deliberate road vehicle fires

586 other outdoor arson incidents

471 arson attacks on other buildings

281 deliberate dwelling fires

This balanced spread suggests a broad but low-severity incident profile, with deliberate fires occurring across various settings but rarely resulting in serious harm.

Recent Annual Arson Volumes

2022/23: 534 deliberate fires

2023/24: 370 deliberate fires

2024/25*: 551 deliberate fires

Average: ~485 arson incidents per year

Seasonal Variations

Oxfordshire demonstrates significant seasonal patterns in arson activity:

In 2021/22, deliberate fires rose slightly by 10.3% in the second half of the year

In 2022/23, there was a much sharper rise of 64.4%, from 194 fires in the first half to 319 in the second half

This marked seasonal spike likely relates to dry conditions or increased outdoor activity during warmer months, affecting the frequency of deliberate outdoor fires.

National Context

Oxfordshire's position as one of the UK's safest regions is highlighted when compared with high-incident areas. The data shows Oxfordshire experiences 2.98 deliberate fires per day, significantly lower than the major urban regions. The contrast between Oxfordshire and the highest-ranked region is stark – Greater Manchester experiences over 13 times more deliberate fires daily than Oxfordshire, highlighting the extraordinary difference in arson risk between different UK regions.

Success Factors

Safety Group UK's analysis suggests several factors may contribute to Oxfordshire's excellent fire safety record:

Balanced urban-rural population distribution

Effective fire prevention education and outreach

Strong community safety partnerships

Low rates of high-risk arson behaviours

Effective emergency response strategies