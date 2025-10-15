Restart a Heart Day 2025: Attend a St John Ambulance demonstration near you this October

Did you know that over 80% of cardiac arrests happen at home? But as it stands, less in one in 10 people will survive. To help change this, St John Ambulance will host interactive awareness demonstrations and free first-aid workshops throughout October to teach people how to give someone CPR and use a defibrillator to help save their life as part of Restart a Heart Month. St John Ambulance wants everyone to feel confident to act in this type of medical emergency where every second counts.

This October, volunteers from Oxfordshire will be delivering free first aid sessions at: x8g3qyt

Saturday 18 October, 9-10:30, 11-12:30, 13:30-15:00, St John Ambulance, 40 High Street, Kidlington, OX5 2DN.

To express interest in one of our 1.5 hour sessions, please scan the QR code or contact [email protected]

St John Ambulance volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate vital first-aid skills as part of Restart a Heart Day 2025.

A cardiac arrest is a medical emergency. But in a life-or-death situation, especially if trying to save a loved one, adrenaline surges are common, and can cause someone to panic. St John Ambulance teaches people the lifesaving skills they need to feel confident and to act fast.

The first aid and healthcare charity has long campaigned alongside its partners to help reduce the number of lives lost to out of hospital cardiac arrests.

More information about Restart a Heart Day and defibrillator awareness sessions is available online: s ja.org.uk/restart-a-heart-day/.