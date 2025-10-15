Restart a Heart Day 2025: Attend a St John Ambulance demonstration near you this October
This October, volunteers from Oxfordshire will be delivering free first aid sessions at: x8g3qyt
Saturday 18 October, 9-10:30, 11-12:30, 13:30-15:00, St John Ambulance, 40 High Street, Kidlington, OX5 2DN.
To express interest in one of our 1.5 hour sessions, please scan the QR code or contact [email protected]
A cardiac arrest is a medical emergency. But in a life-or-death situation, especially if trying to save a loved one, adrenaline surges are common, and can cause someone to panic. St John Ambulance teaches people the lifesaving skills they need to feel confident and to act fast.
The first aid and healthcare charity has long campaigned alongside its partners to help reduce the number of lives lost to out of hospital cardiac arrests.
More information about Restart a Heart Day and defibrillator awareness sessions is available online: s ja.org.uk/restart-a-heart-day/.