Residents of small village near Banbury raise £250,000 to repair historic church

St Michael's church in Barford St Michael.

The residents of a small village near Banbury have managed to raise an impressive £250,000 to repair their 12th-century church’s roof and stonework.

In 2023, the villagers of Barford St Michael set themselves the challenge of raising £500,000 to transform their weathered church into a functioning community facility.

Since then, they've held music events and auctions, and also raised support from several charities and organisations to collect an impressive £249,851 to go towards saving their church.

Groups that have contributed to the fundraiser include Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation, William Delafield Charitable Trust, Gladiator Trust, Banbury Charities and the National Churches Trust, which has recently given the church a grant of £35,000.

Barford St Michael’s Grade II listed St Michael’s Church has been on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register as ‘facing slow decay’ for some time because of its leaking roof and damaged outer stonework.

The money raised will go towards replacing the church’s old roof and repairing its badly weathered stonework.

Once this work has been completed, the villagers hope to raise a further £250,000 that will go towards improving the church’s facilities.

This will include a new toilet, a basic kitchen, updated lighting, heating, and underground drainage.

A spokesperson for the fundraising effort said: “These additions will further extend the church’s use and its value to the community.

“It will continue to be used primarily for religious celebrations and prayer, but its future will be best assured by it serving the community as a venue as well.”