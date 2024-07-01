Residents of Chacombe Park Care Home sing for an upcoming bride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of Chacombe Park Care Home in Chacombe enjoyed an extra special event at Winchester House choir this week.

The choir had a number of different special events to celebrate this week, including the upcoming wedding of Winchester House School’s Headteacher, Antonia Lee.

Winchester House Dementia Choir in Brackley was formed in 2019 by Emma McGowan. The group meet each Thursday at Winchester House School, with members from all across the community to sing well known songs whilst making important connections with each other.

Members of the choir, including residents of Chacombe Park sang a number of love songs to the upcoming bride as she donned a veil, tiara and sash.

Pupils of the school treated choir members to some wonderful ballroom dancing as they sang and the room was filled with happiness.

The bride-to-be then shared some details of her wedding and she was congratulated by all.

The choir was also sad to say goodbye to Emma McGowan who formed the group five years ago. Emma is a vital part of the choir and always uplifts the spirits of those who attend. All members of the choir agreed that she would be sorely missed.

Barbara, resident at Chacombe Park said "I look forward to attending the choir every week and am sad to see Emma leave. I have enjoyed singing to the bride and am looking forward to the choir restarting at the beginning of the new school year in September.”

Activities Coordinator, Heather Goochsaid, “Our residents are incredibly keen on the choir at Winchester House School and it has become an integral part of their week – and the staffs!

"It is really amazing to see the connections that have blossomed between residents and other locals that attend. Emma has done a fantastic job at creating such a wonderful group (as well as other staff members who also do a great job) and we will be sad to see her go. This group has been life changing for many of our residents.”

Chacombe Parkcare home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.