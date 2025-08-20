Residents gather at Banbury's war memorial to mark 80 years since VJ Day

Banbury residents gathered at the town’s war memorial last week (August 15) to mark 80 years since VJ Day – the end of the Second World War.

A special memorial service was held before attendees took part in a communal picnic in People’s Park.

Banbury Town Mayor Cllr Kieron Mallon and Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Surinder Dhesi both made speeches before a two-minute silence was held to remember those that lost their lives.

Speaking about the ceremony, Cllr Mallon said: “It is very important that Banbury held its Victory over Japan Day commemorations.

“Local men joined our Banbury TA regiment, the Queen's Own Oxfordshire Hussars, who are still based in Banbury at the Reserves Centre on the Oxford Road. They were all captured at the fall of Singapore in 1942 and spent the rest of the war as Japanese prisoners of war in atrocious conditions and used as slave labour.

“There was no hero’s welcome home for those men; they got off the troop ships back in England and got on, as best they could, with their lives. Many of those men never fully recovered, mentally or physically; many never spoke of their treatment.

“They were called “The Forgotten Army”, Burma Star veterans who never received the recognition they deserved. Well, here in Banbury we still remember them, we are grateful for their sacrifice, and we commemorate their comrades who never returned home to our town.”

After the ceremony, attendees took in the collection of vintage military vehicles that were on display and a military memorabilia tent erected in the park.

There was also an ice cream van to serve guests sweet treats, and Banbury singer Beau Norton performed several wartime hits to create an atmosphere of years gone by.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Banbury’s VJ Day took place a few months after its highly successful VE Day event, which saw crowds take to Market Place to mark 80 years since the of the war in Europe.

“As a result of this popular occasion, which saw visitors from far and wide, there were many requests to the council to hold an event to mark 80 years since the end of the war entirely, with VJ Day.”