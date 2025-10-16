Residents at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home enjoy a visit from Lucia’s Tiny Farm

Colleague at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home with rabbit

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home in Bicester, Oxfordshire, were delighted to welcome some very special guests recently, a friendly collection of animals from Lucia’s Tiny Farm.

The visit brought a host of furry and scaly friends to the home, including rabbits, lizards, puppies, a tortoise, and guinea pigs. Residents had the chance to meet, hold, and feed the animals, sparking smiles and conversation throughout the day.

Animal therapy is known to have positive effects on wellbeing, and the visit proved to be a heartwarming experience for everyone involved. Many residents shared fond memories of pets they had in the past, while others simply enjoyed the sensory and social benefits of spending time with the animals.

Lucia’s Tiny Farm specialises in bringing a hands-on animal experience to community groups, schools, and care homes. Their visits are designed to be interactive, educational, and above all, comforting, something that was clearly felt by residents and colleagues alike.

Resident with puppy at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home

Launton Grange Care Home provides high-quality residential, and residential dementia care for older people in a warm and welcoming environment. The home is proud to play an active role in the Bicester community, regularly hosting activities and events that enrich residents’ lives.

Launton Grange is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One care homes across the UK, providing the kindest care to older people. This autumn, new residents can take advantage of a special welcome offer, enjoying 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Home Manager Zoe Spillane commented: “It was wonderful to see how much joy the animals brought to our residents. Visits like these really lift everyone’s spirits and help create those special moments that make our home feel like a family.”