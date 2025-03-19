Rekindling the love for reading: How volunteering with ARCh can make a difference

A recent YouGov survey has unveiled a concerning trend: 40% of Britons have not read or listened to a book in the past year. This statistic is even more pronounced among specific demographics, with nearly half of men, individuals in working-class jobs, and those aged 18 to 24, falling into this category.

This decline in reading is not limited to adults. Reports indicate that two-thirds of children do not read for pleasure, and four in five do not read daily. This trend is extremely concerning, as reading for pleasure is linked to improved literacy, empathy, and overall academic performance.

One effective way to address this issue is by fostering a love for reading among children, ensuring that the next generation grows up with an appreciation for books. This is where charity ARCh Assisted Reading for Children steps in.

Established in 2008, ARCh is an Oxfordshire-based charity dedicated to inspiring children to read. With over 250 volunteers, ARCh supports around 650 children in the county every year.

ARCh reading sessions are rewarding for children and adults alike.

ARCh's approach is unique in what it offers to schools and children. Volunteers are trained to provide one-on-one reading sessions, creating a positive and encouraging environment for children. This personalised attention not only improves reading skills, but also boosts confidence and fosters a lifelong love for reading.

ARCh is also reaching out to anyone who would like to rekindle their own love of reading. Reading aloud to children, discussing stories, and exploring different genres can spark new interests and remind volunteers of the joy found in a great book. For those who have fallen out of the habit of reading, engaging with literature in this way can be the perfect way to rekindle a personal connection with books.

“We find many volunteers tell us that they themselves have rediscovered the enjoyment of a great book through their reading sessions” said Emma Orton, Recruitment Officer for ARCh.

“Seeing a book being enjoyed through a child’s eyes can really remind people of why reading is so special in the first place, and we know that our volunteers have taken this into their own reading habits too, which is great. Our sessions are for children, but they improve literacy for everyone involved!”

If you're looking to contribute to reversing the decline in reading and want to inspire the next generation, consider volunteering with ARCh. Your involvement can plant the seeds for a lifelong love of reading, benefiting children academically and personally.

For more information on how to get involved, visit ARCh's official website https://archoxfordshire.org.uk/