Reforesting bid aims to bring life back to disused quarry near Abingdon

A project to bring nature back to Tubney Wood Quarry is now in its fifth year

Work to restore green life to Tubney Wood Quarry has entered its fifth year, with hundreds of trees being planted or restored in the latest landscaping works last month.

And volunteers from organisations including specialist hire company Andrews Sykes Group, hire contractor Arval and Hills Quarry Products Limited are seeing real progress in the ongoing efforts.

Jim Leybourne, Operations Support Manager at Andrews Sykes Group said: “A lot of work has gone into giving Tubney Wood Quarry a new lease of life and it’s really heartening to see the difference it is making.

“The aim is to promote greater biodiversity, improve air quality and transform the site for the benefit of the local community.

“It’s a privilege to be part of a dedicated team across a number of partners who are all working towards promoting a greener future for Tubney Wood Quarry.”

Located off the A420, near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, Tubney Wood Quarry was operational for sand extraction until 2011.

It is now subject to ongoing work in conjunction with Andrews Sykes Group, Arval, Hills Quarry Products Limited, Nicholson Nurseries and Reforest’Action.

On April 25, volunteers descended on the site to carry out the latest round of restoration works.

Some 400 trees were planted or repaired, adding to the thousands of trees that have been planted in previous years.

