Reading charity targeting expansion of 150 volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As it celebrates its 16th year of supporting children to read, an award-winning Oxfordshire charity seeks more volunteers to help children learn crucial reading skills needed to progress in life.

ARCh, Assisted Reading for Children, helps primary school children who struggle with reading to flourish and enjoy it, with help from more than 200 adult volunteer readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity says its success is due to its core group of volunteers, serving their community.

ARCh Reading Helpers share stories, play games and inspire a love of books.

Jane Rendle, ARCh CEO, said: “We value all our volunteers very highly and strive to ensure that they gain as much from their ARCh experience as the children do! ARCh reading helpers come from all walks of life, all ages from 18 to 80 plus; many combine volunteering with paid employment. They are all so passionate and dedicated in their mission to get children enjoying reading.”

Volunteers are equally enthusiastic about working with ARCh.

At a recent Volunteer meeting, volunteers shared the following thoughts about their reading sessions and volunteering:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every single session is rewarding- I know I’ve made a difference.”

A small selection of books in an ARCh Book Box

“It’s lovely to form friendships with another generation- it’s a two-way thing.”

“My experience has been delightful. I’ve been so lucky to work with amazing, enthusiastic children.”

“It’s great fun- I always leave the sessions with a smile on my face!”

Volunteers described feeling fulfilled and well-supported, more confident, and privileged to share reading in a positive way.

Satisfaction of mentoring youngsters, and working with other like-minded volunteers was also prized, along with a warm welcome from schools.

In the same review, partnering schools said that 98 per cent of children benefiting from ARCh's assistance showed increased confidence in reading, directly due to the support of their volunteers, and 96 per cent of schools report seeing improvement to children’s attitude to reading and enjoying books.

As the need for ARCh continues to grow, the charity’s aim this year is to recruit and train 150 new volunteers to continue to help children across Oxfordshire and to secure the legacy of lives changed for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With many children now struggling with learning and anxiety following the disruption and isolation of the pandemic, as well as funding issues affecting the amount of support staff in schools, help from ARCh is needed now more than ever.

Lots of volunteer vacancies remain, and the organisation seeks new volunteers to take part in training and create more ‘happy half hours’.

Schools in need of additional reading support are also encouraged to sign up for ARCh reading mentors.