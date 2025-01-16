Reaching beyond the wards - Radio Horton installs first WiFi Radios at Horton General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Radio Horton has introduced two wireless radios into departments in the Horton General Hospital, allowing more patients and staff to benefit from its unique blend of health and wellbeing programming and broadcasts.

The station, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last July, has donated radios to the Emergency Department (A&E) and the Rowan Ambulatory Unit in a bid to reach more listeners. Additional radios will be installed throughout Horton General Hospital in 2025, thanks to ongoing fundraising efforts.

The radios connect to the hospital’s existing WiFi network, broadcasting Radio Horton to patients and staff. With traditional bedside entertainment systems being phased out, and the charity’s new focus on supporting health and wellbeing, Radio Horton aims to assist the NHS by airing more messages, relevant interviews and feature programmes.

Ann Dunn, Chair of Radio Horton, said: “We’re thrilled to have installed the first two radios at the Horton General Hospital. This kicks off the beginning of an exciting project to reach and benefit even more patients and staff. We have more radios ready and waiting to be installed and are raising funds to purchase additional units. We welcome and are extremely grateful for any support we receive.”

Staff at the Rowan Ambulatory Unit (RAU) participating in the 10 Today Exercise programme.

Funding for the internet radios has been made possible through sponsorships and grants from Banbury Lions Club, SE-Law Solicitors, the John Lewis Partnership, and the generosity of the public, who have supported Radio Horton through recent collections and events.

Staff at the Rowan Ambulatory Unit (RAU), one of the first departments to receive a new radio, have been enjoying the broadcasts and often take part in the daily 10 Today exercise classes, which are broadcast on Radio Horton at 08:00 and 14:30. Jayne Brown, Unit Manager at the RAU, said: “The wireless radio has provided great entertainment for both patients and staff. The variety of music is really popular, and the ability to request songs is an added bonus!”

In recent years, Radio Horton has become a valuable resource for staff wellbeing, helping to improve morale.

Amanda Taylor, a Radiology Assistant at the Horton, often listens to the request programmes. Amanda shared: “As I listened, I thought about the patients in the hospital who might also be tuning in, and I hoped they found comfort in the music, local updates, and news. I’ve been working at the Horton for 21 years, and I find the programmes really moving. I always try to tune in when I can.”

John Couppletich presents Jayne Brown (Rowan Ambulatory Unit Manager) and staff at the RAU with a WiFi Radio (pictured on the shelf behind).

As Radio Horton continues to expand its service across Horton General Hospital and beyond, the need for volunteers to support the station is increasingly important. “It’s not just about being behind the mic”, quips Dunn: “We have a variety of roles on our operational committee and are always seeking assistance with fundraising and community events.”

Anyone interested in joining Banbury’s longest-running radio station is encouraged to visit radiohorton.co.uk or email [email protected].