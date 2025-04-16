Rainbow of possibilities! Banbury housebuilder donates £300 to new local girls’ group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury housebuilder has donated £300 to a new local girls’ group to fund brand new uniforms and equipment.

Redrow South Midlands, building at Bloxham Vale, on Bloxham Road, presented the 1st Neithrop Rainbows with the funds as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The 1st Neithrop Rainbows provides local girls aged four to seven with experiences, teamwork, friendships and knowledge that they will use throughout their lives. The group is new to the Banbury area and has seen huge enthusiasm from young people wanting to join in with the club’s adventures.

To help aid the group’s growing popularity and support Banbury’s young people with skills for life, Redrow’s donation will be used to purchase new uniforms, equipment and help to subsidise outings – ensuring all members have the same opportunities.

The 1st Neithrop Rainbows

Now in its sixth year, the Redrow South Midlands Community Fund aims to support local organisations across Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, with donations to help them continue to thrive and provide services for their local communities.

Jennie Lee, Group Leader at 1st Neithrop Rainbows, said: “It’s fantastic to receive this donation from Redrow which will have a huge impact on Banbury girls who are enjoying being a Rainbow, as well as encouraging new children to explore the club. Often the girls haven’t had the opportunity to experience many of the things we offer them.

“Girl guiding gives valuable skills and an early start with such an organisation can help with the social and emotional development of its members – giving girls a sense of self-belief to assist with their ongoing life journey.

“We rely on kind donations such as this to continue supporting children from lower-income families, as we believe that all youngsters should have the chance to learn important skills that they can keep for life. We’re incredibly grateful – thank you, Redrow!”

The 1st Neithrop Rainbows celebrating their win from Redrow's Community Fund

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the 1st Neithrop Rainbows, who do a fantastic job of encouraging youngsters to form friendships and broaden their horizons.

“The work they do ensures that children in Oxfordshire have the opportunity to experience adventures, earn badges and learn important skills, as well as making lasting memories for life.

“As members of the Oxfordshire community, we want to create and support thriving communities in and around the developments where we are building new homes, and supporting the 1st Neithrop Rainbows was a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”

