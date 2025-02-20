Radio makes the world of difference

Residents and staff from Barchester’s Chacombe Park care home in Chacombe, near Banbury teamed up with Radio Horton to celebrate World Radio Day in a special live show.

Radio Horton Community Projects Coordinator Julie Baker had previously met residents Jean, Barbara, and John, and Head Chef Charlene, to record conversations around their memories of music and radio, and take song requests that were played on the live show presented by John Couppleditch.

Julie joined residents to listen to the show as it aired on World Radio Day.

Radio Horton Chair Ann Dunn said: “As well as our work in the Horton General Hospital, we are bringing the benefits of health and wellbeing radio into the local community, working flexibly with organisations including care homes in ways that suit them. This includes playing requests and teaming up for events and activities.”

Barchester’s Customer Relationship Manager Samantha Fawcett added: “This has been fun and enriching for everyone. Getting together to listen to music and share memories and conversation makes a big difference to wellbeing.”

During the show listeners heard a wide range of music and what it means to those who took part in it.

John, a resident who featured on the show, said that it had been rewarding to talk about his extensive LP collection and to listen to requests from others with different music tastes.

Chacombe Parkway provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

To find out more about Radio Horton and community projects work, visit the website https://radiohorton.co.uk/.