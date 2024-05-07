Radio Horton seeks former volunteers for 60th broadcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since its inception six decades ago, Radio Horton has been a beacon of light, serving patients at the Horton General Hospital, and more recently, the wider community with a diverse array of programming. As it prepares to mark this remarkable milestone, the station is eager to pay homage to its rich history and the countless individuals who have contributed to its success over the years.

The 60-hour broadcast promises to be a nostalgic voyage through time, featuring a selection of programmes hosted by both past and present volunteers. Former presenters will have the opportunity to reflect on their time at Radio Horton, sharing memories and insights from their experiences behind the microphone.

Sam Smette, Chair of Radio Horton, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the station's enduring legacy: "Radio Horton has been a cornerstone of our community for 60 years, and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our loyal listeners and dedicated volunteers. This special broadcast is a testament to the passion and dedication that have defined Radio Horton throughout its history, and we look forward to sharing this momentous occasion with everyone."

Radio Horton is seeking former volunteers for its 60th Broadcast

Radio Horton extends an invitation to former volunteers who wish to become involved in the anniversary celebration. Individuals interested in contributing to the special broadcasts are encouraged to come forward and contact Sam Smette at [email protected].

The 60-hour broadcast, starting on Sunday 7th July 2024 at 19:30, coinciding with Radio Horton's 1964 launch, will extend through to 07:30 am on Wednesday 10th July 2024, comprising live and pre-recorded programmes.

The anniversary celebration will also honour Radio Horton's esteemed founders, the late Ted Hanson MBE and Graham Wilton, reflecting on their vision. It also underscores the station's ongoing importance and commitment to enriching lives and connecting the community as it moves forward into the future.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to Radio Horton's special 60th anniversary broadcast by tuning in online at radiohorton.co.uk or by asking your Smart Speaker to play Radio Horton.