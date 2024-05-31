Radio Horton honours volunteers with Beeby Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Radio Horton proudly celebrated the dedication and excellence of its volunteers by presenting the esteemed ‘Beeby Awards’, named in memory of the late Colin Beeby, a cherished former volunteer.

The station, which celebrates its sixtieth anniversary in July recognised Veronica Bromhead and Billy McIlroy for their outstanding contribution to Radio Horton. Trustees Tom & Olga Wilson and Bill Warren presented the prestigious Beeby Award Certificates to the pair.

Veronica, who has been with Radio Horton for over 18 months, revitalised the ward visiting programme post – COVID. Her efforts in engaging with staff and patients, collecting music requests, and providing a friendly presence in the Horton General Hospital have been invaluable. Additionally, she has been a significant presence at many of Radio Horton’s outside events throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile McIlroy, also a volunteer for over 18 months, has made remarkable contributions by visiting wards and consistently presenting three shows a week. His involvement in external events has further demonstrated his dedication and passion.

Trustee Bill Warren (centre) presents Beeby Awards to Billy McIlroy and Veronica Bromhead

“We were both very surprised and honoured to receive this recognition,” said Bromhead. “Even Billy, who is usually never at a loss for words, was momentarily speechless.”

“We genuinely enjoy our work with Radio Horton — interacting with staff and patients, collecting their music requests, and engaging with the community during outside broadcasts. While we are just small parts of a dedicated team, it is the collective support and effort of the entire team that makes our work successful.”

Speaking on behalf of the Trustees, Bill Warren said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such dedicated individuals like Veronica and Billy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm are truly inspiring, and it is an honour to recognise their efforts with the Beeby Awards.”