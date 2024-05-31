Radio Horton honours volunteers with Beeby Awards
The station, which celebrates its sixtieth anniversary in July recognised Veronica Bromhead and Billy McIlroy for their outstanding contribution to Radio Horton. Trustees Tom & Olga Wilson and Bill Warren presented the prestigious Beeby Award Certificates to the pair.
Veronica, who has been with Radio Horton for over 18 months, revitalised the ward visiting programme post – COVID. Her efforts in engaging with staff and patients, collecting music requests, and providing a friendly presence in the Horton General Hospital have been invaluable. Additionally, she has been a significant presence at many of Radio Horton’s outside events throughout the year.
Meanwhile McIlroy, also a volunteer for over 18 months, has made remarkable contributions by visiting wards and consistently presenting three shows a week. His involvement in external events has further demonstrated his dedication and passion.
“We were both very surprised and honoured to receive this recognition,” said Bromhead. “Even Billy, who is usually never at a loss for words, was momentarily speechless.”
“We genuinely enjoy our work with Radio Horton — interacting with staff and patients, collecting their music requests, and engaging with the community during outside broadcasts. While we are just small parts of a dedicated team, it is the collective support and effort of the entire team that makes our work successful.”
Speaking on behalf of the Trustees, Bill Warren said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such dedicated individuals like Veronica and Billy.”
“Their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm are truly inspiring, and it is an honour to recognise their efforts with the Beeby Awards.”
Radio Horton extends its gratitude to all its volunteers who continue to make a positive impact on the organisation. The station previously presented a Beeby Award to Tom Wilson in 2023.