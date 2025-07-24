Pulling together: Oxfordshire housebuilder backs Wallingford’s young rowers

One of the teams at Wallingford Rowing Club

Oxfordshire developer David Wilson Homes Southern has donated £250 to Wallingford Rowing Club, supporting its team of young rowers in their efforts to purchase a new crew boat.

Located nearby the housebuilder’s Chiltern Grange development in Benson, the contribution will help the youth rowing team grow their training programme and compete more widely across regional and national events.

Wallingford Rowing Club, which is run mainly by volunteers, plays a vital role in the community by offering inclusive rowing lessons to young people aged 13 to 18. Through its youth programmes, the club promotes teamwork, confidence, discipline, and mental wellbeing, while providing accessible opportunities for physical activity.

Andrew Hull, Treasurer at Wallingford Rowing Club, said: “Rowing equipment can be expensive and this generous donation, along with a grant from Sport England and a crowdfunding campaign run by dedicated volunteers, will allow us to buy a new boat to support our youngest rowers.”

With over 300 active members, Wallingford Rowing Club caters to a wide range of abilities through its Learn to Row initiative, open to both junior and senior rowers.

The club has recently celebrated notable successes across its Junior, Women’s, Men’s, and Masters squads at competitive events. In June, at the BR Masters Championships, the Masters team delivered an impressive performance, securing four gold medals, one silver, and a bronze. Recently, the junior team competed at the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta in both the girls’ and boys’ junior Eights categories.

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “As a housebuilder, we believe it’s hugely important to support youth sports teams in our local communities. Clubs and initiatives like this keep young people active while inspiring the next generation of athletes.

“We’re proud to contribute to Wallingford Rowing Club and hope the new boat enhances training and competition opportunities for the team. We look forward to following their progress and achievements.”

