Pro triathlete Rosie Weston to award medals at the Banbury Triathlon finish line

Rosie Weston will be on hand to present medals in Banbury.

Participants in this year’s Banbury Triathlon will have the special opportunity of receiving their finishers’ medals from local legend and pro triathlete, Rosie Weston.

Rosie, the Banbury Triathlon course record-holder, will be at the finish line to personally award medals to athletes completing the event.

“I’m delighted to get involved in the Banbury Triathlon again this year,” said Weston.

“After setting the course record in 2024, I’m taking on a new role this time by supporting the incredible athletes taking part.

Rosie Weston competing in France 2024

"Handing out finishers’ medals will be an absolute honour. The energy at the finish line is always electric – it can be quite emotional!”

Rosie’s record-breaking performance in 2024 saw her complete the Banbury Triathlon course in an impressive one hour, six minutes, and six seconds.

The Banbury Tri is classed as a 'grassroots' event, providing an opportunity for individuals to experience triathlon for the first time.

Many participants view it as a chance to step outside their comfort zones and take on a personal challenge, making the event accessible and inspiring for athletes of all abilities.

Rosie, 26, turned professional in 2021 and has since achieved an impressive list of accomplishments.

Her triathlon journey began in 2013, inspired by friends at Banbury Swimming Club who encouraged her to give the sport a try.

She quickly joined Team Cherwell Triathlon Club and has since gone on to achieve success on the international stage.

Don’t miss the chance to meet Rosie Weston and celebrate your achievement with a medal awarded by one of the sport’s rising stars at the Banbury Triathlon finish line.

Sign up before January 31 to secure early bird prices, doing so via the Team Cherwell Triathlon Club website.

