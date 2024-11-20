Primark launches Click & Collect in Banbury today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today Primark launches its Click & Collect service at its Banbury Gateway store, meaning locals can now shop across the retailer’s biggest ever festive offer using the service.

Customers in Banbury can enjoy thousands of Primark’s bestsellers across women’s, men’s, kid’s and homeware by ordering on the Primark website, and then picking up their items from their nearest Click & Collect store at a time convenient to them.

The launch in Banbury, alongside 10 other stores nationwide today, is part of Primark’s nationwide expansion of Click & Collect. This means the service is now available in more than half its stores across Great Britain, with more to still come before the end of the year.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “We’re already seeing strong uptake for Click & Collect as we continue to roll out the service nationwide, and we expect this demand to grow as we head into the busy festive shopping season. We hope our customers up and down the country find their shopping experiences just that little bit easier this year thanks to the added convenience our service brings.

Primark launches Click & Collect in Banbury

“Now that Click & Collect is available at more than half of our British stores, we’re pleased to be offering shoppers more opportunities than ever to enjoy our great value, affordable fashion.”

It comes as Primark recently unveiled its largest ever Christmas range and latest collection from Rita Ora which celebrates timeless glamour with styles that are ready for any evening occasion.

While burgundy is dominating this year’s fashion looks, matching Christmas jumpers for the whole family – which soared in popularity last year – are set to be another firm favourite this festive season.

Meanwhile, festive homeware collections mark a return to tradition, with the range of soft furnishings, ceramics and bedding featuring nostalgic red and green colourways, as well as classic tartan.

Primark’s iconic brown paper bag has undergone its annual festive transformation, with its red striped bags helping to mark the arrival of Christmas on the high street. The limited-edition festive bags double as recyclable wrapping paper and feature handy cutting lines and easy instructions for a more sustainable budget-friendly gift wrap option.

Primark is celebrating 50 years on the British high street this year after opening its first store in Derby in September 1974. Earlier this year the retailer announced its plans to roll out Click & Collect to all 185 stores across England, Scotland and Wales by the end of 2025.

The 11 Primark stores launching Click & Collect today (20th November)

These stores join the existing Primark stores that already offer the service

