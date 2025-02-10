Poundstretcher eases cost of living pressures for pet owners in Banbury

The popular discount retailer has permanently slashed the prices of over 100 pet essentials at its store in Banbury to help make feeding a pet more affordable for its customers.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundstretcher has also introduced 100s of new pet products at market leading prices at the same time from household names such as Bonio, Cesar, Harrington’s, Pedigree and Wagg and Winalot.

The announcement from Poundstretcher follows research from Nestle which revealed that the cost of owning a cat or dog had increased by almost 65% in the last four years, and some 10.9% in the last year alone. Sadly, the effect of rising costs is a rising number of pets being abandoned with the Blue Cross charity reporting that 13% of all admissions to its Hospitals and Rehoming Centres last year were abandoned pets, up 1% on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Fearon, Commercial Director at Poundstretcher, said: “Owning a pet can be a real challenge financially, especially during the current cost-of-living crisis, which in turn has put huge strains on household budgets. This is why Poundstretcher has decided to permanently reduce the price of over 100 pet products as well as introduce 100s of new products in our stores, all at marketing leading prices, through the Pet Hut brand in-store.

Tony Fearon, Commercial Director, Poundstretcher

“Pets have sadly been one of the casualties in the cost-of-living crisis, and we would hate to think that any of our customers have to choose between eating, heating their home or feeding their pet. This is why we’ve decided to play our part by ensuring that feeding your pet through our Pet Hut brand is as affordable as possible for our customers.”

At the same time Poundstretcher has adopted Blue Cross, the animal welfare charity, as its’ first ever national charitable pet partner.

Blue Cross, which helps pets and people in need, has been helping sick, injured and homeless pets since 1897. It operates a network of Animal Hospitals and Rehoming Centres across the UK. It operates a network of rehoming centres and animal hospitals across the UK, as well as offering pet owners advice and support when in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundstretcher is also teaming up with Harvest Pet Products next week on ‘Love Your Pet Day’ to give away its best-selling Suet Shop Suet Berry and Mealworm Blocks free of charge to any customer that purchases a pet product in store on Thursday, February 20.

Harvest Pet Products are the only wild bird food manufacturer in the UK that is both BRC (A) and Sedex accredited. It’s Suet Shop Suet Berry and Mealworm Blocks are ideal for helping wild birds survive the difficult weather conditions in Winter. It also helps them get ready for the nesting period in early Spring.