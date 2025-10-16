Popular wine festival near Banbury to raise money for Ukrainian aid charity

Organisers of this year's Deddington Wine Festival - which returns on Saturday, November 8 - have chosen to donate proceeds to a local Ukrainian aid delivery charity.

Money from this year’s event will go towards purchasing two vehicles for Deddington-based charity Driving Ukraine.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces in 2022, Driving Ukraine has delivered 258 vehicles on 49 journeys.

The group, which was founded by then 21-year-old Fynn Watt, has also raised an incredible £1.7 million, which has been donated to groups operating in Ukraine.

In July this year, a Driving Ukraine convoy of 12 vehicles and 28 volunteers left Deddington for Ukraine.

Attendees to the festival will not only have the chance to enjoy some fine wines but will also be able to hear firsthand from volunteers involved with Driving Ukraine just what is involved in joining one of the aid-delivery convoys.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “This year we’ll be supporting Driving Ukraine, a Deddington-based charity that turns every pound raised into a life-saving vehicle for the front line.

“This incredible organisation has already delivered over 250 vehicles to Ukraine. Our ambition is to raise enough money on the night to fund two more.”

Six tables with select wines from different parts of the world will be set up at the Windmill Community Centre for the festival.

They will include a French table, an Italian table, a Spanish and Portuguese table, an Australian/New Zealand and South African table, and, special for this year, a table with select Ukrainian wines to try.

The event will also feature a raffle with some fantastic prizes.

For more information about the festival, including how to buy tickets, visit:https://www.tickettailor.com/events/cheersforcharlie/1868223

For information about Driving Ukraine, visit: https://drivingukraine.org/